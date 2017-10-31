This Is Why It’s Tougher For Roma Against Chelsea Tonight – Claudio Ranieri

Follow @insidefutbol





Claudio Ranieri believes Chelsea will be more aware of Roma’s threats after the Serie A giants gave them a scare at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.



Chelsea and Roma played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge a fortnight ago, with the west London club needing Eden Hazard to score a brace to earn a point at home.











The two teams will again take to the pitch against each other at the Stadio Olimpico tonight, but Ranieri believes it will be tougher for Roma this time around as Chelsea will be more wary of their threats.



However, the former Chelsea and Roma boss admits that he loves what Eusebio Di Francesco has done with the Giallorossi team since taking over.





Ranieri told Italian daily Corriere dello Sport: “In the first match at Stamford Bridge, Roma were very good. [Edin] Dzeko was indomitable and he is a wonderful player.

“But now Chelsea know what kind of match awaits them [at the Stadio Olimpico].



"For Roma it won’t be easy to beat them.



“However, it’s a pleasure to watch Di Francesco’s team on the pitch, they defend very well.”



A win for Chelsea tonight would see them move up to ten points in Group C and take a big step towards making it to the last 16 of the Champions League.

