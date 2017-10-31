Victor Lindelof On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Benfica Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Benfica

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester United have named their side and substitutes to welcome Benfica to Old Trafford for a Champions League group stage clash this evening.



The Red Devils have won all their three group games so far and know beating the Lisbon outfit this evening could well confirm their place in the last 16 with two games left to play.











Jose Mourinho is missing a number of players with Marcos Rojo, Michael Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all on the injury list.



The Portuguese boss picks David de Gea in goal, while at the back he selects Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly as the central pair. Nemanja Matic plays, while Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard are also selected. Romelu Lukaku is up top.



If the former Benfica coach needs to make any changes this evening then he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford.



Manchester United Team vs Benfica



De Gea, Darmian, Bailly, Smalling (c), Blind, McTominay, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Lindelof, Shaw, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Young, Rashford

