XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/10/2017 - 17:40 GMT

Yes, I’m Bottom of Pecking Order – Tottenham Star Vows To Fight For Minutes

 




Juan Foyth is aware that he is right at the bottom of the pecking order in the Tottenham Hotspur defence, but he is happy to fight his way up.

Tottenham signed the 19-year-old Argentine centre back from Estudiantes in the summer despite stiff competition from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.




The north London club are confident about the young talent they fought to take to England, but Foyth is yet to play a minute of Premier League or Champions League football.

His only appearances in a Tottenham shirt have come in the EFL Cup, but the defender is calm about his situation and is prepared to bide his time to play more football.
 


The Argentine admits that he is down the pecking order in terms of defenders in the Tottenham squad, but he is keen to prove himself in training and get more opportunities in the coming days.  

Foyth told Spanish news agency EFE: “I’m very calm. I have been here for a short while, but I am happy.

“I know I am fighting from the bottom of the pile because there are some very good players in the squad.

“I try to do my best in training in order to get opportunities to play.”

Foyth has been part of Tottenham’s matchday squads in the Champions League and is expected to receive a role on the bench again when they take on Real Madrid on Wednesday at Wembley.
 