Yes, I’m Bottom of Pecking Order – Tottenham Star Vows To Fight For Minutes

Juan Foyth is aware that he is right at the bottom of the pecking order in the Tottenham Hotspur defence, but he is happy to fight his way up.



Tottenham signed the 19-year-old Argentine centre back from Estudiantes in the summer despite stiff competition from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.











The north London club are confident about the young talent they fought to take to England, but Foyth is yet to play a minute of Premier League or Champions League football.



His only appearances in a Tottenham shirt have come in the EFL Cup, but the defender is calm about his situation and is prepared to bide his time to play more football.





The Argentine admits that he is down the pecking order in terms of defenders in the Tottenham squad, but he is keen to prove himself in training and get more opportunities in the coming days.

Foyth told Spanish news agency EFE: “I’m very calm. I have been here for a short while, but I am happy.



“I know I am fighting from the bottom of the pile because there are some very good players in the squad.



“I try to do my best in training in order to get opportunities to play.”



Foyth has been part of Tottenham’s matchday squads in the Champions League and is expected to receive a role on the bench again when they take on Real Madrid on Wednesday at Wembley.

