XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/11/2017 - 18:30 GMT

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Plays – Liverpool Team vs Maribor Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Maribor
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Liverpool have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Slovenian side Maribor at Anfield in a Champions League group stage fixture this evening.

The Reds crushed Maribor in the reverse group fixture, running out 7-0 winners, and Jurgen Klopp's men are expected to make quick work of the Slovenians tonight.




Klopp is continuing with his policy of playing second choice goalkeeper Loris Karius ahead of Simon Mignolet in the Champions League.

At the back, Klopp selects Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan as the central pairing, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alberto Moreno are full-backs. Emre Can, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum line up in midfield, while Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino are further up the pitch.

If the Liverpool manager needs to make changes during the 90 minutes he has several options on the bench, including Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke.

 


Liverpool Team vs Maribor

Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Can, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino 

Substitutes: Mignolet, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Grujic, Solanke, Sturridge 
 