Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Plays – Liverpool Team vs Maribor Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Maribor

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Liverpool have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Slovenian side Maribor at Anfield in a Champions League group stage fixture this evening.



The Reds crushed Maribor in the reverse group fixture, running out 7-0 winners, and Jurgen Klopp's men are expected to make quick work of the Slovenians tonight.











Klopp is continuing with his policy of playing second choice goalkeeper Loris Karius ahead of Simon Mignolet in the Champions League.



At the back, Klopp selects Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan as the central pairing, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alberto Moreno are full-backs. Emre Can, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum line up in midfield, while Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino are further up the pitch.



If the Liverpool manager needs to make changes during the 90 minutes he has several options on the bench, including Daniel Sturridge and Dominic Solanke.



Liverpool Team vs Maribor



Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Can, Milner, Wijnaldum, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Grujic, Solanke, Sturridge

