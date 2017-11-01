Antonio Conte’s Still One Of Best Around – Roma Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma full-back Alessandro Florenzi believes Antonio Conte is still one of the best coaches around, despite the Giallorossi’s 3-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday night.



Stephan El Shaarawy scored the quickest Champions League goal of the season when he netted after just 39 seconds at the Stadio Olimpico to put Roma in the driving seat.











The forward then scored his second of the night in the 36th minute, with Diego Perotti finding the back of the net in the second half as Roma comprehensively beat the English champions to go top of Group C.



However, Florenzi, who played under Conte when he was in charge of the Italian national team, insisted that the former Juventus boss still remains one of the best in the world, despite the Blues’ heavy loss away at Rome.





“We made things really tough for them”, Florenzi was quoted as saying by Roma’s official site.

“I don’t have much to say about Conte – we had some amazing months with him.



“We had a great group.



“He’s one of the best managers around and he remains so, even after today’s defeat.”



It was Chelsea’s first defeat in the Champions League this season as they dropped down to second spot in the group with seven points from four games, just one behind Roma.

