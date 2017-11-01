XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/11/2017 - 11:18 GMT

Antonio Conte’s Still One Of Best Around – Roma Star

 




Roma full-back Alessandro Florenzi believes Antonio Conte is still one of the best coaches around, despite the Giallorossi’s 3-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Stephan El Shaarawy scored the quickest Champions League goal of the season when he netted after just 39 seconds at the Stadio Olimpico to put Roma in the driving seat.




The forward then scored his second of the night in the 36th minute, with Diego Perotti finding the back of the net in the second half as Roma comprehensively beat the English champions to go top of Group C.

However, Florenzi, who played under Conte when he was in charge of the Italian national team, insisted that the former Juventus boss still remains one of the best in the world, despite the Blues’ heavy loss away at Rome.
 


“We made things really tough for them”, Florenzi was quoted as saying by Roma’s official site.

“I don’t have much to say about Conte – we had some amazing months with him.

“We had a great group.

“He’s one of the best managers around and he remains so, even after today’s defeat.”

It was Chelsea’s first defeat in the Champions League this season as they dropped down to second spot in the group with seven points from four games, just one behind Roma.
 