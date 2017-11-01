At First Didn’t Think It Was Too Serious – Jurgen Klopp Provides Georginio Wijnaldum Update

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted an injury suffered by Georginio Wijnaldum in this evening's 3-0 Champions League win over Maribor at Anfield does not look good.



Klopp named the Dutch midfielder in his starting eleven for the group stage fixture, which Liverpool won to move on to eight points at the top of their section.











Wijnaldum lasted just 17 minutes of the encounter though before he had to be replaced by Jordan Henderson.



Klopp admits that initially he did not think the incident was serious, but Wijnaldum's ankle soon swelled up and the Dutchman will need a scan .





Asked about Wijnaldum at a press conference, Klopp replied: "At half time the ankle was already swollen. So it's probably not a good sign .