06 October 2016

01/11/2017 - 22:30 GMT

At First Didn't Think It Was Too Serious – Jurgen Klopp Provides Georginio Wijnaldum Update

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted an injury suffered by Georginio Wijnaldum in this evening's 3-0 Champions League win over Maribor at Anfield does not look good.

Klopp named the Dutch midfielder in his starting eleven for the group stage fixture, which Liverpool won to move on to eight points at the top of their section.




Wijnaldum lasted just 17 minutes of the encounter though before he had to be replaced by Jordan Henderson.

Klopp admits that initially he did not think the incident was serious, but Wijnaldum's ankle soon swelled up and the Dutchman will need a scan.
 


Asked about Wijnaldum at a press conference, Klopp replied: "At half time the ankle was already swollen. So it's probably not a good sign.

"We saw a kick in the game.

"We didn't think it was too serious, then we saw it was swollen.

"Not sure if he twisted it.

"For sure we have to make the scan", he added.

Klopp also confirmed that Wijnaldum is not likely to be involved on Saturday at West Ham United, while he also doubts Philippe Coutinho will recover in time for the trip to London.

The Liverpool boss has not ruled Dejan Lovren out yet though and will wait to assess the centre-back.
 