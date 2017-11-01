Celtic Atmosphere Simply Stunning – Bayern Munich Youngster Impressed

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule has hailed the atmosphere at Paradise during his side’s 2-1 win over Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday night.



The vociferous Hoops fans, who are known for making the atmosphere inside the stadium memorable, especially on Champions League nights, were at it once again when the Bavarians came to town.











Although Celtic were brushed aside 3-0 by Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on 18th October, the Scottish champions gave a much better account of themselves in front of their fans in the return fixture.



Despite falling behind to Kingsley Coman’s 22nd minute goal, Celtic equalised through Callum McGregor in the 74th minute.





But the visitors restored their lead just three minutes later when Javi Martinez headed home from close range.

There were no more goals scored as Bayern Munich managed to hold onto their slender lead and book their place in the knockout round of the Champions League.



And Sule, who admitted that his side struggled a little against Celtic, when on to add that he thoroughly relished the experience of playing at Paradise.



"You couldn't have wished for a better atmosphere”, he told Bayern Munich’s official site.



“An atmosphere like this is a stunning experience for a young player.



“We knew they'd press early, especially in front of their own fans.



“We struggled a bit, we allowed a bit too much.



“We have to be more compact as a team.



“But the main thing was to advance to the next round."



Celtic remain in third place in their Champions League group with three points from four outings.

