Forget Real Madrid Game, Tottenham Still Behind Manchester City – Pat Nevin

Chelsea legend Pat Nevin thinks that despite the hype around Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League win over Real Madrid, Manchester City are still the better side and likely to progress furthest in the competition.



Spurs overpowered Real Madrid at Wembley in their group stage encounter and ran out 3-1 winners, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting a late consolation for Los Blancos.











Mauricio Pochettino's men had chances to score more goals, but the result has still sent shockwaves throughout European football.



But while Spurs were beating Real Madrid, Manchester City were putting Serie A league leaders Napoli to the sword in Italy, winning 4-2, with goals from Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling .





And Nevin is sure Manchester City are better than Spurs and lauded their displays this term .