XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

01/11/2017 - 22:41 GMT

Forget Real Madrid Game, Tottenham Still Behind Manchester City – Pat Nevin

 




Chelsea legend Pat Nevin thinks that despite the hype around Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League win over Real Madrid, Manchester City are still the better side and likely to progress furthest in the competition.

Spurs overpowered Real Madrid at Wembley in their group stage encounter and ran out 3-1 winners, with Cristiano Ronaldo netting a late consolation for Los Blancos.




Mauricio Pochettino's men had chances to score more goals, but the result has still sent shockwaves throughout European football.

But while Spurs were beating Real Madrid, Manchester City were putting Serie A league leaders Napoli to the sword in Italy, winning 4-2, with goals from Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.
 


And Nevin is sure Manchester City are better than Spurs and lauded their displays this term.

"Manchester City are ahead of Tottenham", Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"They have every right to think they can finish in the final four of the Champions League.

"We are going on about Tottenham a lot tonight and rightfully so, but I still think Manchester City are the better team.

"They have been phenomenal this season!"

Both Manchester City and Tottenham have now booked spots in the last 16 of the Champions League.
 