X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/11/2017 - 18:41 GMT

Gabriel Jesus On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Napoli Confirmed

 




Fixture: Napoli vs Manchester City
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Serie A giants Napoli in a Champions League clash in Italy this evening.

The Citizens edged out Napoli 2-1 in the reverse group stage game at the Etihad and are now looking to do the double over Maurizio Sarri's men.




Manchester City are still without defender Vincent Kompany, who continues to struggle with a calf injury.

Boss Pep Guardiola goes with Ederson in goal, while Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones link up in the centre of defence. Fernandinho will look to protect the backline, with Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne adding creativity. Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane support Sergio Aguero.

If the former Barcelona coach needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Gabriel Jesus and Yaya Toure.

 


Manchester City Team vs Napoli

Ederson, Danilo, Delph, Otamendi, Stones, Fernandinho (c), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Sane, Aguero 

Substitutes: Bravo, Walker, Silva, Bernardo, Jesus, Yaya Toure, Mangala 
 