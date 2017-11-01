Garry Monk Will Have Plan To Win At Elland Road Warns Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Bobby Davison has warned the Whites that Garry Monk will have a plan to pile on more pain when he brings his Middlesbrough side to Elland Road after the international break.



Monk led Leeds to a seventh placed finish in the Championship last season, but left the club following talks with new owner Andrea Radrizzani, being unconvinced of the Italian's desire to keep him long term.











Now at Middlesbrough, Monk is turning things around after a spell of poor form and Boro have won their last two league games to sit level on points with Leeds; the Whites are heading in the opposite direction and have lost six of their last eight league games.



He brings his side to Elland Road on 19th November and Davison thinks Monk will want to beat the Whites .





"The next game, whoever you play, is a huge game for Leeds United", the 58-year-old said on LUTV .