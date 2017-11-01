XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/11/2017 - 18:39 GMT

Harry Kane Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Real Madrid Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Real Madrid
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed their side and substitutes to welcome European champions Real Madrid to Wembley for a  Champions League fixture tonight.

Spurs held Zinedine Zidane's men to a 1-1 draw in the reverse group stage fixture at the Bernabeu and will want to put daylight between themselves and the Spaniards by taking all three points this evening.




Boss Mauricio Pochettino is without midfielder Victor Wanyama.

Pochettino has Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back he plumps for Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. Harry Winks is given the vote to play, as are Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli. Harry Kane is up top.

If the Argentine wants to shake things up during the course of the game he can look to his bench, where options include Heung-Min Son and Fernando Llorente.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Real Madrid

Lloris (c), Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

Substitutes: Vorm, Aurier, Rose, Dembele, Sissoko, Son, Llorente 
 