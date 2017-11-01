He’s Not The Brightest Lad – West Ham Star’s Former Team-Mate

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has dubbed West Ham's Michail Antonio "not the brightest" and thinks the winger will probably not understand why he made a mistake against Crystal Palace at the weekend.
With the clock ticking down in the Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park and West Ham winning 2-1, substitute Antonio collected the ball and hit a weak cross which was comfortably caught by Eagles goalkeeper Julian Speroni.
The shot-stopper then launched a final attack for Crystal Palace, which resulted in Wilfried Zaha equalising at the death, leaving West Ham boss Slaven Bilic tearing his hair out on the touchline.
Kirkland played with Antonio at Sheffield Wednesday and admits that game intelligence is not the winger's best attribute.
And Kirkland is not even sure Antonio will realise what he did wrong.
"I was with Michail at Sheffield Wednesday and he's not the brightest lad", Kirkland said on LFC TV.
"So I am not even sure if he knows what he's done wrong, knowing Michail.
"You can't do that. He's got to keep that in the corner", he added.
It remains to be seen if Antonio is handed minutes on the pitch by Bilic this weekend when West Ham welcome Liverpool to the London Stadium.