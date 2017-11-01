He’s Not The Brightest Lad – West Ham Star’s Former Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Sheffield Wednesday and Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland has dubbed West Ham's Michail Antonio "not the brightest" and thinks the winger will probably not understand why he made a mistake against Crystal Palace at the weekend.



With the clock ticking down in the Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park and West Ham winning 2-1, substitute Antonio collected the ball and hit a weak cross which was comfortably caught by Eagles goalkeeper Julian Speroni.











The shot-stopper then launched a final attack for Crystal Palace, which resulted in Wilfried Zaha equalising at the death, leaving West Ham boss Slaven Bilic tearing his hair out on the touchline.



Kirkland played with Antonio at Sheffield Wednesday and admits that game intelligence is not the winger's best attribute .





And Kirkland is not even sure Antonio will realise what he did wrong.