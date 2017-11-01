How Do You Keep Him Out – Arsene Wenger Champions Jack Wilshere For England Recall

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger says he does not know how England could keep Jack Wilshere out of the squad, ahead of Gareth Southgate selecting the Three Lions group for friendlies against Germany and Brazil later this month.



Southgate is set to announce his squad on Thursday and Wilshere, who has struggled with injuries on a consistent basis, has not played for his country since turning out at Euro 2016.











He is though being eased back into regular action with Arsenal this term, notably in the Europa League, and Wenger thinks Wilshere is showing what he can do.



The Arsenal manager termed the midfielder "super fit" and insists he would not understand if Southgate chooses to overlook the 25-year-old .





Speaking at a press conference, Wenger said: " A super-fit Jack, I don't know how you can keep him out of the English squad.