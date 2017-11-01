It Wasn’t Enjoyable – Graeme Murty On Rangers Caretaker Experience At Hearts

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty admits he was not able to enjoy being on the touchline as Rangers caretaker boss at Murrayfield on Saturday, though the experience was satisfying.



The youth boss has been drafted in to lead the first team following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha as manager and he made an instant impact, leading Rangers to a 3-1 win at Hearts.











Murty made a decisive call in restoring Kenny Miller to the team and giving him the captain's armband; Miller did not disappoint as he netted a brace.



The caretaker boss admitted after the match that he did not enjoy it as much as his first spell as caretaker boss, which happened earlier this year after the exit of Mark Warburton .





And his view has not changed, with Murty simply terming the experience "satisfying" .