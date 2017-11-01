XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/11/2017 - 12:44 GMT

Last Thing We Want Is Man Utd Doing This But Don’t Think They Will – Chelsea Legend

 




Pat Nevin thinks that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could play into Chelsea's hands on Sunday with his approach to the game.

Chelsea are due to host the Red Devils in a Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge and head into the game on the back of a 3-0 Champions League defeat away at Roma.




Antonio Conte's men have lost three of their last seven matches in all competitions and performance levels are a worry for Blues supporters.

Nevin does not want to see Manchester United pressing and going for Chelsea, believing that would be a nightmare for the Blues. But the Chelsea legend feels Mourinho is more likely to adopt a different approach which will suit the hosts.
 


"How will Jose approach it? At Liverpool he was defensive. Will he do the same here?" Nevin mused on Chelsea TV.

"If he does, then that really suits us because the last thing you want is a rampant Manchester United, pressing you.

"I don't think Jose will do that [play attacking football] against us at the weekend and that's good for us", the former winger added.

Manchester United have scored only two goals in their last three Premier League fixtures, a run which includes a shock loss away at newly promoted Huddersfield Town.
 