Leeds United Legend Highlights Where Whites Are Lacking After Derby Defeat

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has highlighted what the Whites are lacking after their 2-1 loss to Derby County on Tuesday night.



Despite taking the lead at Elland Road and looking to earn a vital home win, Leeds succumbed to their third straight home league defeat after the Rams struck twice between the 72nd and the 80th minutes.











Thomas Christiansen’s team have now lost five of their last six Championship outings and have slid down to sixth spot in the table.



And Gray feels Leeds, who are next up against Brentford on Saturday, need to move the ball quicker, given the type of players they have got at their disposal.





The 69-year-old went on to add that the Yorkshire giants are lacking a leader on the pitch and says that the players are also guilty of losing their concentration.

“With the type of players we have got, I think we need to move the ball quicker, a lot quicker”, Gray said on LUTV.



“Once it becomes a battle, and I don’t necessarily mean a physical battle, but a battle of strengths and a battle of wits [you need to move the ball fast].



“They were a very experienced team here tonight and once they got a grip of the game, you felt they were not going to let it go.



“And we just don’t seem to have that in our side.



“I would have been comfortable if we would have just made it difficult for them; we were not creating a lot of chances, we were not playing great, but we were doing enough to win the game as long as everyone kept their concentration.



“But we just seem to lack that little bit of concentration at times and that little bit of leadership, you need that.



“People on the field are going to drive certain players on and make sure everybody does their job.



“When their left-back made the break, we were sleeping, they shouldn’t get in behind us like that.”



Leeds, who were unbeaten in their first seven Championship games of the season, last won at Bristol City on 21st October.

