Maybe I’ll Let Real Madrid Player Have My Shirt – Dele Alli Purrs After Spurs Win

Dele Alli has not ruled out bestowing an honour on Real Madrid by swapping shirts with one of the Los Blancos players after Tottenham Hotspur handed the Spaniards a footballing lesson at Wembley this evening.
Mauricio Pochettino's men outlcassed the European champions at England's national stadium, with Alli netting twice and Christian Eriksen getting his name on the scoresheet in a 3-1 Champions League group stage win.
Notably Alli did not swap his shirt with a Real Madrid player at the final whistle, but he has not ruled out doing so.
"I think we've got a few, so maybe I'll swap one of them", he laughed, when asked on Viasport if it is a day for keeping his shirt.
The England international also feels that the ghost of struggling to record results at Wembley has now been truly put to rest for Spurs.
"I think from the start when results weren't going our way we knew it had nothing to do with Wembley", Alli said.
"We were still putting in good performances and it was only a matter of time until it switched around and we started putting away the chances that we were creating", he added.
Tottenham have now booked their spot in the last 16 in the Champions League with the win and few teams are likely to want to take on the north London side in the knockout phase.