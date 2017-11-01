Maybe I’ll Let Real Madrid Player Have My Shirt – Dele Alli Purrs After Spurs Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Dele Alli has not ruled out bestowing an honour on Real Madrid by swapping shirts with one of the Los Blancos players after Tottenham Hotspur handed the Spaniards a footballing lesson at Wembley this evening.



Mauricio Pochettino's men outlcassed the European champions at England's national stadium, with Alli netting twice and Christian Eriksen getting his name on the scoresheet in a 3-1 Champions League group stage win.











Notably Alli did not swap his shirt with a Real Madrid player at the final whistle, but he has not ruled out doing so.



" I think we've got a few, so maybe I'll swap one of them", he laughed, when asked on Viasport if it is a day for keeping his shirt.





The England international also feels that the ghost of struggling to record results at Wembley has now been truly put to rest for Spurs .