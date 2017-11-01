XRegister
01/11/2017 - 21:49 GMT

Privilege To See That – Current and Former Players Queue Up To Laud Tottenham For Win Over Real Madrid

 




Current and former players have been queuing up to praise Tottenham Hotspur for their 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League this evening.

Spurs outplayed Real Madrid across the pitch at Wembley to seal a spot in the last 16 of the Champions League in style.




Goals from Dele Alli (27th and 56th minutes) and Christian Eriksen (65th minute) were too much for the European champions to cope with and Real Madrid could only score a consolation through Cristiano Ronaldo in the 80th minute.

The footballing world was watching on as Spurs crushed the Spanish giants and sent out a message.
 


And praise quickly flowed from all corners.

Former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason wrote: "What a performance."

And striker Clinton Morrison said: "Spurs are on fire.

"The way they break is outstanding.

"They defend well and then counter attack – brilliant."

Jamie Carragher, who was at Wembley, simply said: "Privilege to witness that!"

Ex-Tottenham defender Christian Ziege was also keen to pile on the praise and said: "What a night for Spurs.

"Fantastic team performance."

Tottenham's win over Real Madrid, achieved in such style, is now sure to send shockwaves across European football, while also piling more pressure on Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane.
 

 

 

 

 