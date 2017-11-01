Referee Cost Us Game – Leeds United Star Bemoans Loss To Derby

Follow @insidefutbol





Ronaldo Vieira thinks a wrong decision on the part of the referee to award a penalty to Derby County cost Leeds United the game on Tuesday night.



Thomas Christiansen’s team, who were edged out 2-1 by the Rams at Elland Road, suffered their sixth league defeat in eight games.











Leeds started brightly and took the lead in the eighth minute through Pierre-Michel Lasogga, with Sam Winnall equalising for the visitors in the 72nd minute.



Derby were then awarded a penalty 11 minutes from time after Tom Lawrence was fouled by Hadi Sacko; Leeds' players remonstrated with the referee as they thought the contact happened outside the box.





But the referee was undeterred and Winnall converted the resultant spot-kick to give Derby the lead.

And Vieira, who admitted that he did not see where the foul happened, however feels the referee made the wrong decision after talking with his team-mates.



“I didn’t really see it whether it was outside the box or not”, he said on LUTV.



“But when going into the changing room after the game, everyone was saying ‘it was outside the box.’



“Look, we are going to make a few mistakes and obviously the referee made a mistake today which cost us the game.



“But we have to build on from here, we just need to get on with it and win a few games now.”



Leeds, who are now sixth in the Championship with 23 points from 15 games, could drop out of the playoff spots after the next round of games.

