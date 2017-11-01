This Is Why Manchester United Is Perfect Next Game – Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Sinclair believes that playing Manchester United next at Stamford Bridge is perfect for Chelsea after a loss at Roma.



Chelsea were poor in the Italian capital and slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Giallorossi in the Champions League.











Antonio Conte's side are in the grip of inconsistent form and have lost three of their last seven games in all competitions.



Matters do not get any easier for the Premier League champions with a visit from Jose Mourinho's Manchester United to come this Sunday .





But Sinclair thinks playing the Red Devils is perfect for Chelsea's next game as the Blues stars will be hungry to make people forget about Tuesday night in Italy .