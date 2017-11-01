This Is Why Manchester United Is Perfect Next Game – Former Chelsea Star

Frank Sinclair believes that playing Manchester United next at Stamford Bridge is perfect for Chelsea after a loss at Roma.
Chelsea were poor in the Italian capital and slumped to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Giallorossi in the Champions League.
Antonio Conte's side are in the grip of inconsistent form and have lost three of their last seven games in all competitions.
Matters do not get any easier for the Premier League champions with a visit from Jose Mourinho's Manchester United to come this Sunday.
But Sinclair thinks playing the Red Devils is perfect for Chelsea's next game as the Blues stars will be hungry to make people forget about Tuesday night in Italy.
The ex-Blues star said on Chelsea TV when asked if playing Manchester United is the perfect next game: "Absolutely. After a performance like that you want to go out and put it right individually and collectively.
"When you've got a game like this coming after that you can focus on that game and the one thing you won't need is the desire because it's such a massive game.
"If you put it right then all of a sudden people forget about Tuesday", Sinclair added.
Chelsea have beaten Manchester United on the Red Devils' last two visits to Stamford Bridge.