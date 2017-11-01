XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/11/2017 - 11:11 GMT

Tottenham’s Game In Champions League Has Moved Up Level Says Spurs Star

 




Jan Vertonghen believes Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up a level in the Champions League this season, ahead of his side’s meeting with Real Madrid at Wembley tonight.

Spurs, who were knocked out of the group stage of the Champions League last season, have been in superb form in the continental competition in the present campaign.




Tottenham presently find themselves level on points with Real Madrid at the top of their Champions League group; both teams have seven points from three games.

Besides drawing 1-1 with the reigning champions in the corresponding fixture in late October, Mauricio Pochettino’s team also managed to beat German giants Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.
 


And Vertonghen, whose side are undefeated in the Champions League this season, feels Tottenham have stepped up a level in the tournament.

“In the Champions League you’ve got to put 100 per cent in every single game and every three points are as important”, the defender told the club’s official site.

“I think we’ve shown great quality through the three games this campaign and I think we’ve stepped up a level when you compare it to last year.”

Vertonghen went on to add that Spurs are relishing the prospect of welcoming the Champions League champions to Wembley.

“Playing a home game against the champions of the Champions League is massive”, he continued.

“Real Madrid are one of the biggest teams in the world and this is a very special game.

“We’re really looking forward to it.”

Tottenham will head into the match against Real Madrid on the back of a two-game losing streak in all competitions.
 