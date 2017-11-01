We Could Have Beaten You By More, Tottenham Star Tells Real Madrid

Christian Eriksen feels that Tottenham Hotspur could have handed Real Madrid a heavier beating than 3-1 at Wembley this evening had they shown a little more composure.
Tottenham took the Champions League group stage game by storm as they were better than the Spaniards across every department on the pitch.
It was Dele Alli who handed Spurs the lead in the 27th minute when he connected with a low cross from Kieran Trippier to finish from close range.
He made it 2-0 in the 56th minute after his low effort took a deflection off Sergio Ramos and rippled the back of the net.
Eriksen then had Real Madrid on the canvas and reeling when he scored nine minutes later, linking up well with Alli and Harry Kane to make no mistake with his effort.
But Spurs could not keep a clean sheet, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring with ten minutes left.
It ended 3-1 to Tottenham and Eriksen believes that his side could have scored even more goals.
"If we had more composure we could have got more", Eriksen said on BT Sport.
"We take this on to the next stage. We're happy to be through."
And Eriksen's team-mate Alli says that Spurs knew they would have chances against the European champions.
"It was a fantastic display by us. We knew if we stuck to our gameplan and were solid at back then we'd get chances.
"We're very happy with the result.
"We don't want to just compete with these teams we want to beat them.
"I'm happy to get two goals but more importantly it was a win", Alli added.