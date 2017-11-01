We Could Have Beaten You By More, Tottenham Star Tells Real Madrid

Follow @insidefutbol





Christian Eriksen feels that Tottenham Hotspur could have handed Real Madrid a heavier beating than 3-1 at Wembley this evening had they shown a little more composure.



Tottenham took the Champions League group stage game by storm as they were better than the Spaniards across every department on the pitch.











It was Dele Alli who handed Spurs the lead in the 27th minute when he connected with a low cross from Kieran Trippier to finish from close range.



He made it 2-0 in the 56th minute after his low effort took a deflection off Sergio Ramos and rippled the back of the net .





Eriksen then had Real Madrid on the canvas and reeling when he scored nine minutes later, linking up well with Alli and Harry Kane to make no mistake with his effort .