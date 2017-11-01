We Were Always Going To Lose A Few – Leeds Star Philosophical Over Defeats

Follow @insidefutbol





Ronaldo Vieira has insisted that Leeds United are still confident, ahead of their match against Brentford on Saturday, and argues that the Whites were always bound to lose games at some point.



Leeds, who lost 2-1 at home against Derby on Tuesday night, started the season in spectacular fashion and even went on top of the table, with the Whites being unbeaten in their first seven Championship outings, winning four of those.











However, the Yorkshire giants presently find themselves in sixth spot after losing six of their last eight league games; Leeds could even drop out of the playoff sports by the end of the next round of games.



But Vieira stated that Leeds remain confident about beating Brentford at the weekend as the Whites are still the same team that were winning games comfortably at the start of the season.





“We are still feel confident”, he said on LUTV, when asked how Leeds are feeling before Saturday’s game.

“We were winning games before and it was the same squad which won all the games at the start and it is the same squad which lost a few games now.



“We just need to stay together and stay confident and try and get the three points and build on from there.”



Vieira went on to add that although Leeds are disappointed to lose against Derby, his side are aware that it is still early days in the season and says they were always bound to suffer some defeats.



“I thought we were in control for the first 45 minutes and also the first 15-20 minutes of the second half”, he continued.



“But the feeling is the same obviously, everyone is disappointed with the result.



“But it is still early season and we have a lot of games to go.



“We are going to win a few games and lose a few, it is going to happen anyways.



“So, we need to win as many games as we can get points on the board.”

