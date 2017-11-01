West Ham Star Announces International Retirement

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender James Collins has retired from international football with Wales.



Collins, who turned 34 years old earlier this season, has won a total of 51 caps at international level with Wales, chipping in with three goals in the process.











But the West Ham centre-back has now chosen to call time on his international career.



However, a proud Welshman, Collins has told Wales boss Chris Coleman that he stands ready to come out of retirement at a moment's notice if the national team need him in an emergency .





Coleman was quoted as saying by the Press Association: " He has said if we're absolutely desperate he would come out of retirement – and that speak volumes for Ginge."