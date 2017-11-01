XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

01/11/2017 - 22:48 GMT

West Ham Star Announces International Retirement

 




West Ham United defender James Collins has retired from international football with Wales.

Collins, who turned 34 years old earlier this season, has won a total of 51 caps at international level with Wales, chipping in with three goals in the process.




But the West Ham centre-back has now chosen to call time on his international career.

However, a proud Welshman, Collins has told Wales boss Chris Coleman that he stands ready to come out of retirement at a moment's notice if the national team need him in an emergency.
 


Coleman was quoted as saying by the Press Association: "He has said if we're absolutely desperate he would come out of retirement – and that speak volumes for Ginge."

A product of Cardiff City's youth set-up, Collins represented Wales at Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 level before being called up for the senior team.

Collins made his senior international bow in 2004.

The defender is sure to hope his decision to call time on his Wales stint can extend his career at club level.
 