What A Wonderful Evening – Derby Boss Purrs At Come-from-behind Win At Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Derby County boss Gary Rowett believes not many teams would have been able to come from a goal down at Elland Road to win 2-1, following his side’s victory over Leeds United on Tuesday night.



The Whites, who were in desperate need of the three points to get their flailing campaign back on track, went ahead as early as the eighth minute when Pierre-Michel Lasogga found the back of the net.











It seemed as if Leeds would be able to edge out Derby, but two goals between the 72nd and the 80th minutes from Sam Winnall completely turned the game on its head.



The striker first met Craig Forsyth’s inch-perfect cross to equalise for the Rams before converting a penalty to complete a superb comeback.





And Rowett, who admitted that his side were feeling sorry for themselves at half-time, is of the opinion that it is normally rare for a visiting team to come from behind and win at Elland Road.

“It’s a wonderful evening”, he said on Rams TV.



“We made hard work of it, it’s always a difficult place to come.



“I think we were feeling sorry for ourselves at half time, it was quite quiet, but as soon as we stepped on the pitch there was some really good energy and good play as well.



“I felt that we needed to mix it up a little bit, which is why [Bradley Johnson] Johnno stepped into midfield to give us a more attacking impetus, so I think it certainly worked.



“You’re going to have moments when your back is against the wall, and how many teams would come from a goal down at Elland Road to win 2-1? Not many I would suggest.”



Leeds, who are now in meltdown after losing six of their last seven outings in all competitions, are next up against Brentford on Saturday.

