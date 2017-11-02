Andy Carroll Has Ability To Hurt Liverpool Says West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham boss Slaven Bilic believes that Andy Carroll is one player who has the ability to hurt Liverpool when the Hammers host the Reds on Saturday.



Carroll has featured in a total of five league matches for the Hammers this term, but is yet to add to the scoresheet.











The under-pressure manager though has full faith in his striker and believes that Carroll has ability to turn things around on any given day and will be a threat against Jurgen Klopp's side.



"Andy Carroll is definitely one of our players who can hurt them", Bilic said at a press conference.





Assessing the strength and weakness areas of their opponents, the West Ham manager said that Liverpool are mostly an attacking team which means they leave space for sides to exploit.

The hosts will therefore look to exploit those areas and look to try and win the match, in the process looking to improve on their position in the league table.



"They are not very happy with their position. They are a very good team who play offensive football, which can leave them a little open at the back", Bilic added.



"We've analysed them and it's not only Spurs that have exploited that. We have to be very solid when we play them.



"They have that pace and quality up front and on the flanks.



"If you have a good transition and players in the right positions you can hurt them."



West Ham are currently placed 16th in the league table, holding just a one point lead over relegation battlers Everton.

