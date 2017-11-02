XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/11/2017 - 16:14 GMT

Andy Carroll Has Ability To Hurt Liverpool Says West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic

 




West Ham boss Slaven Bilic believes that Andy Carroll is one player who has the ability to hurt Liverpool when the Hammers host the Reds on Saturday.

Carroll has featured in a total of five league matches for the Hammers this term, but is yet to add to the scoresheet.




The under-pressure manager though has full faith in his striker and believes that Carroll has ability to turn things around on any given day and will be a threat against Jurgen Klopp's side.

"Andy Carroll is definitely one of our players who can hurt them", Bilic said at a press conference.
 


Assessing the strength and weakness areas of their opponents, the West Ham manager said that Liverpool are mostly an attacking team which means they leave space for sides to exploit.  

The hosts will therefore look to exploit those areas and look to try and win the match, in the process looking to improve on their position in the league table.

"They are not very happy with their position. They are a very good team who play offensive football, which can leave them a little open at the back", Bilic added.

"We've analysed them and it's not only Spurs that have exploited that. We have to be very solid when we play them.

"They have that pace and quality up front and on the flanks.

"If you have a good transition and players in the right positions you can hurt them."

West Ham are currently placed 16th in the league table, holding just a one point lead over relegation battlers Everton.
 