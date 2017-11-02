XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/11/2017 - 14:08 GMT

Back To Your Best – Tottenham Legend Praises Spurs Star

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts feels Eric Dier was back to his best, following his performance in the 3-1 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old, who started as a defensive midfielder against Los Blancos, was deployed by Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino as a defender after Toby Alderweireld had to be brought off with a hamstring injury.




Dier was flawless at Wembley as Tottenham scripted an emphatic win over the European champions, courtesy of a brace from Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen’s goal; Real Madrid pulled one back through Cristiano Ronaldo late on.

And Roberts, who thinks Dier was at his best against Real Madrid, praised the England international’s performance both as a defensive midfielder and a defender.
 


“Eric Dier was superb last night”, he tweeted.

“And when moved to the back, superb also in a back-three.

“Well done mate, back to your best.”

Dier, who joined Tottenham from Sporting Lisbon in 2014, has thus far made 16 appearances in all competitions this season, while in total he has turned out 151 times for the north London club.
 