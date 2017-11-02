Barcelona Linked With Interest In Arsenal Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have been linked with identifying Arsenal target Nabil Fekir as a possible recruit for the winter transfer window, according to Spanish daily Marca.



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is a long-time admirer of the Lyon attacking midfielder, who has been in fantastic form in the present campaign.











Fekir was linked with a move to Arsenal in January 2017 and the Gunners were credited with showing interest in the 24-year-old in the summer as well.



However, the Frenchman stayed put at Lyon and has thus far scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 13 appearances in all competitions this season.





And it has been claimed that Fekir is now on the radar of Barcelona, who are keen to strengthen their team in January.

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez is expected to be present at the Groupama Stadium tonight to watch the France international in action when Lyon take on Everton in the Europa League.



Fekir, whose present deal with Lyon runs until 2020, has nine caps and a goal for France to his name.

