Brentford Star Vows To Take Winning Mentality Into Leeds Game

Follow @insidefutbol





John Egan has insisted that Brentford will take the same winning mentality they displayed against Birmingham City into their game against Leeds United on Saturday.



Late goals from Ollie Watkins and Neal Maupay at St. Andrew's helped Brentford to beat Birmingham City 2-0 and move to 15th place in the Championship table with 19 points from 15 games.











The Bees are unbeaten in their last seven league outings, winning four of those, and their form is vastly different to Leeds.



After a splendid start to the season, Leeds have hit a rough patch, with the Yorkshire giants losing six of their last seven games in all competitions.





And Egan, who explained that Brentford are relishing the prospect of welcoming Leeds at the weekend, said that his side are hopeful about beating Thomas Christiansen’s team.

"We'll go in tomorrow [Thursday] and have to recover well for Saturday now”, the skipper said on Brentford’s official site.



“Get back on the training pitch Friday and we go again on Saturday.



"We're looking forward to going in there, we'll take the same mentality into the game and hopefully get three points."



Brentford beat Leeds 2-0 on their last visit to Griffin Park in April.

