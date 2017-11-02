Bringing Kenny Miller Back Was Never Gamble Says Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ex-Rangers star Andy Little feels that it was never a gamble to bring Kenny Miller back into the starting line-up, following his impressive display against Hearts last weekend.



The striker fell out with former Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha and did not feature in the Portuguese’s last five games in all competitions in charge of the club.











But Under-20s boss Graeme Murty, who was named as the interim manager of Rangers after the club sacked Caixinha last Thursday, reinstated Miller into the team as captain against Hearts.



The 37-year-old made his return to the starting line-up memorable by bagging a brace and providing an assist in the 3-1 win at Murrayfield.





And Little feels Miller, who is in his third spell at Rangers, once again showed that class is permanent.

“Never”, he said on Rangers official podcast, when asked if it was a gamble to bring Miller back.



“He just showed it that he’s just unbelievable and that class is permanent.



“He has done it so many times and especially in the last two or three years.



“Whenever the chips are down, it has always been Kenny Miller who stepped up to it.



“He gets a little bit fortunate with the finish over the 'keeper, but the second goal was just pure class.



“If you want one man in that team to head a ball into the net from six yards out – it’s Kenny Miller.”



Miller, whose present contract with Rangers will expire next summer, has made 11 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring four times and setting up as many goals.

