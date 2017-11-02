Claim From Spain: Arsenal and Liverpool Fall Behind Barcelona In Target Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Liverpool target Leon Goretzka has told his representatives that he wants to join Barcelona next summer, it has been claimed, in what would be a big blow to the Premier League pair's hopes of signing him.



The 22-year-old German midfielder’s future has been a subject of interest for many clubs in Europe as his contract with Schalke’s expires at the end of the current campaign.











Bayern Munich and Juventus have been on his trail for several months, and even Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with having an interest in the talented young midfielder.



Schalke have offered him a new contract, but Goretzka is unlikely to accept the terms and he is expected to make a decision over his future during the German winter break.





However, it seems the Germany international has made his call already and according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, he has made it known to his representatives that he wants to join Barcelona next summer on a free transfer.

The Catalan giants have also been tracking the player and have been in touch with the midfielder’s representatives.



It has been claimed that Goretzka has spoken about his desire to join Barcelona with Germany team-mate Marc-Andre ter Stegen.



Barcelona will be allowed to open talks with the midfielder from January when he enters the final six months of his contract and the Catalan giants are not keen to lose their pole position in the chase for Goretzka.

