06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/11/2017 - 12:14 GMT

Daniel Sturridge Must Play Regularly To Be In Harry Kane Bracket – Jason McAteer

 




Former Liverpool star Jason McAteer thinks Daniel Sturridge needs to play regularly to be considered in the same bracket as the likes of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.

Sturridge, who started and scored in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Huddersfield Town last weekend, came off the bench to find the back of the net against Maribor in the Champions League on Wednesday night.




The 28-year-old has not been used regularly by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp this season, with Sturridge thus far clocking up just 430 minutes over 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring three times.

But McAteer, who feels Sturridge is a big character, is of the opinion that the England international has managed to handle his lack of game time well.
 


However, the former midfielder believes Sturridge needs to feature regularly to become one of the top strikers in the Premier League alongside Kane and Aguero, who have been banging in goals for fun.

“He’s a big character”, McAteer said on LFC TV.

“He likes his social media, he likes his fashion, you see a lot of Daniel Sturridge off the pitch, he comes across quite confident.

“But Daniel Sturridge the footballer – strikers are quite complex characters.

“When the goals aren’t coming and he’s not playing regularly, it will hurt his ego for one, but he manages to handle it quite well really.

“But deep down, he probably wanted to play tonight, he wants to score goals all the time and he wants to be the person I think he should be really, which is one of the top, top strikers in England.

“We don’t really put him in that bracket with the likes of Kane and Aguero anymore because he doesn’t really play regularly.

“He needs to play.”

Sturridge, who was sparingly used by Klopp last season as well, was linked with a move away from Liverpool in the summer.
 