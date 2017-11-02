XRegister
X
06 October 2016

02/11/2017 - 16:46 GMT

Former Man Utd Boss Tips Jose Mourinho To Set Side Up Defensively At Chelsea

 




Former Manchester United manager Ron Atkinson is certain Jose Mourinho will look to make sure Chelsea don’t score on Sunday against the Red Devils.

Sunday’s big Premier League game at Stamford Bridge will see two sides in very different moods lock horns.




Manchester United have shrugged off their indifferent form with wins over Tottenham and Benfica, are second in the league table and are on the verge of the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, Chelsea are going into the home game on the back a shambolic 3-0 Champions League loss at Roma that left Antonio Conte questioning his players.
 


Atkinson believes the Premier League champions will look to get their season back on track on Sunday against Manchester United, but he is aware how Mourinho will set up his side.  

Manchester United suffered a chastening 4-0 loss at Chelsea last season and the former Red Devils boss is confident that Mourinho won’t allow the same to happen on Sunday.

Atkinson told MUTV: “With Chelsea slipping up [against Roma], they will want to set the record straight on Sunday.

“It’s not been the happiest of hunting grounds – Stamford Bridge – over the last few years.

“But you can bet your life the manager will go out there, put up the shutters and make sure Chelsea don’t score.”

Chelsea are four points behind Manchester United in the Premier League table after ten games.
 