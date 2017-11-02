Give My Players Some Credit – Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho has indicated that his Manchester United team are being unfairly judged compared to similar performances from other sides.



Mourinho and his team have been enduring criticism since he decided to set up to get a point against Liverpool at Anfield last month and many believe that game has cost the Red Devils their momentum.











The Manchester United manager has been criticised for the conservative way his team have been playing, but Mourinho thinks that his side have been subject to unjust criticism.



He cited Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Tottenham when his side recorded a clean sheet against the north Londoners who beat Real Madrid last night and hammered Liverpool 4-1 last month.





Mourinho believes his players are due some praise because of some of their performances this season.

Asked whether he feels his team have been unjustly criticised, the Manchester United manager said in a press conference: “I don’t want to comment, because if I comment I am going to do a job that isn’t my job.



“I know that there is a different way of analysing things, similar performances for some clubs are magic.



“For other teams the same kinds of performances become conservative and negative.



“Tottenham beat Liverpool 4-1 and Real Madrid 3-1, but did not score against Manchester United, so my players deserve some credit.”



Mourinho and his men will look to keep pace with league leaders Manchester City when they take a tough trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

