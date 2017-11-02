Graeme Murty Knows What To Say Behind Closed Doors – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Andy Little feels Graeme Murty deserves all the credit he is receiving for helping the Gers to return to winning ways against Hearts last weekend after taking charge of the team at short notice and knows exactly what to say to the players.



The Under-20s boss stepped into the role of a first team manager on an interim basis for the second time this year after Rangers decided to sack Pedro Caixinha last Thursday.











Rangers headed into the game at Hearts on the back of two disappointing results; they were beaten in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup by Motherwell on 22nd October before conceding an injury-time goal to draw 1-1 with Kilmarnock three days later.



But despite having very little time on his side, Murty managed to motivate his charges, who put in an impressive display to beat Hearts 3-1.





Murty, who took charge of Rangers temporarily in similar circumstances earlier in the year after the departure of Mark Warburton, has been praised for managing to get the best out of the Rangers players in such a short span of time.

And Little is of the opinion that Murty receiving all the credit for Rangers’ win at Hearts is fully justified.



“I think Graeme Murty deserves all the credit which he gets”, he said on the Rangers official podcast.



“Clearly he has done it before and he stepped up to the plate again in difficult circumstances after two big disappointments.



“To get the boys back up, he just really had a Friday to get them ready and he did.



“He knows what to say publicly and behind the doors.



“In the changing room he obviously said the right things to get the boys going and it’s a big part of the job.”



Rangers are next up against Partick Thistle at Ibrox on Saturday.

