06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/11/2017 - 12:34 GMT

If Rangers Appoint Derek McInnes Here’s The Positive – Former Gers Schemer

 




Former Rangers midfielder Alex Rae thinks a plus point in appointing Derek McInnes as the Gers new manager would be that he is aware of the demands of the fans.

The Light Blues are in search of a manager after sacking Pedro Caixinha last week; they are currently being led by interim boss Graeme Murty.




It is believed that Aberdeen boss McInnes is Rangers’ preferred target and the Scottish giants are soon tipped to approach the Dons for permission to speak to the 46-year-old.

And Rae feels McInnes, who turned out for Rangers between 1995 and 2000, knows the expectations of managing the Gers, something which will go in his favour should the club name him as their new boss.
 


"We talk about a challenge, the finances he would have at his disposal, would be substantially more," he told BBC Scotland.

"He knows the expectations, so when he comes on board, he knows that a draw's not good enough away to one of the provincial clubs.

"He knows the demands of the fans and I think this is one of the things that actually goes in his favour."

It has been claimed that Aberdeen are likely to demand at least £1m in compensation to Rangers for McInnes, who is contracted with the Dons until 2020.

He has been in charge of Aberdeen since 2013 and guided the club to a Scottish League Cup triumph in the 2013/14 campaign.
 