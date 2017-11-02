I’m So Happy At Celtic – Manchester United Linked Kieran Tierney

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has insisted that he is happy at Paradise amidst speculation of Manchester United scouting him.



The Scotland international broke into the Celtic senior team in 2015 and has been a regular in the starting eleven since he was just 17.











Tierney signed a new six-year contract with the club last week to commit his future to the Scottish champions, but it remains possible that Celtic could struggle to hold on to him over the coming years.



Former Celtic man Chris Sutton has already claimed that Tierney is the best home-grown left-back in Britain and there is growing speculation that Manchester United are keeping a close watch on his rise to fame.





However, Tierney is a boyhood Celtic fan and he stressed that he signed the new contract with the club as he is feeling happy to continue at Paradise.

The defender said in a press conference: “I’ve always had aspirations to play for Celtic.



“For me, I’m very happy here and that's why I signed a long-term deal.”



Tierney also remains grateful towards Brendan Rodgers for showing faith in him over the last year and believes he is the right kind of manager for him to continue to progress and learn from.



“I’ve got a lot to thank him for. He made it happen, he put faith in me and trusted me in the big games.



“I know I’m still young with a lot of learning to do, but I’m under the right manager to do that.



"That’s why I’m so happy.”

