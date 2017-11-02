Incredible – Celtic Star’s Appearance Achievement Saluted By Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor believes that it has been an "incredible achievement" for James Forrest to have managed 250 appearances for the Bhoys.



The Bhoys' Champions League match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday was the 26-year-old's 256th appearance in a Celtic shirt, with Forrest having come through the academy, making his senior debut for the club in 2010.











Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers deployed Forrest in an unusual role, as a full-back in the Champions League match against Bayern Munich, and McGregor, who scored the only goal in the match with the help of an assist from his team-mate insists that he was impressed with the job the winger did.



“James was excellent”, McGregor told his club's official website.





“He was asked to play in that full-back role and he was up and down the pitch all night.

“I’m delighted for him, what a shift he put in and it was a great ball for the goal.



"He’s got that quality, you see it all the time from him."



Having himself come through the club's academy to make his senior debut in 2013, McGregor insists that he is now looking to follow in Forrest's footsteps and takes him as a role model moving forward.



"He’s come through the Celtic Academy and gone on to play 250 times for Celtic which is an incredible achievement.



"If you’ve played 250 games for Celtic, then you’re doing well.



"It’s guys like James that I look up to.”



McGregor has so far managed 129 appearances for the Hoops, scoring 25 goals and has also set up an identical number of goals.

