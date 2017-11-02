XRegister
06 October 2016

02/11/2017 - 14:25 GMT

Jack Wilshere Isn’t Even In Arsenal Side – Gareth Southgate Hits Back At Arsene Wenger

 




England manager Gareth Southgate has questioned Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger trying to push Jack Wilshere back into the Three Lions set-up.

Wilshere has 34 caps to his name for the Three Lions but last played for England in the European Championship last year and has not been part of the squad for over a year.




The midfielder has been getting game time at Arsenal this season, but has largely been used in the EFL Cup and the Europa League and has only played 13 minutes of Premier League football in a single appearance.

Wenger actively tried to push for his case for an England recalled and insisted earlier this week that Wilshere is fit to return to the national team set-up at this moment in time.
 


However, the midfielder’s name was missing from the squad that Southgate picked for the upcoming friendlies against Germany and Brazil.  

And the England manager doesn’t understand how Wenger has been pushing for Wilshere’s inclusion in the national squad when he is not even playing regularly for Arsenal.

Southgate said in a press conference: "I don't know how you get in an England squad without getting in an Arsenal team?"

However, Southgate offered Wilshere hope, adding: "He is a top player.

"For him, it is just about game time."

Wenger has been adamant that taking a fit Wilshere to next summer’s World Cup in Russia should be a no brainer for England.
 