X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/11/2017 - 11:29 GMT

Jose Mourinho And Antonio Conte Don't Like Each Other – Man Utd Legend

 




Manchester United legend Lou Macari believes that there is no love lost between Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, but wants Sunday’s clash against Chelsea be about the players.

Mourinho and Conte have clashed on the touchline last season during Manchester United’s 4-0 drubbing at Stamford Bridge and the ill feeling between the two has not gone away.




The Chelsea manager asked the Manchester United boss to concentrate on his own team when Mourinho said that he doesn’t cry about injuries unlike some other managers.

While the two have maintained there is mutual respect between them, Macari is not sure and feels Conte and Mourinho are not exactly fond of each other.
 


The Manchester United legend has conceded that the talk ahead of Sunday’s game will be about the clashing managers, but he wants the players to take centre stage.  

Macari told MUTV: “The build up to the game will be about the two managers.

“I just got a sneaky feeling that they are not too keen about each other.

"But it’s about the players.”

Conte is under pressure to get a result against Manchester United on Sunday after his side were drubbed 3-0 at Roma on Tuesday night.
 