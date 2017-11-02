Jose Mourinho Won’t Worry About Style Criticism Believes Former Manchester United Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Ray Wilkins believes Jose Mourinho will continue to deliver trophies to Manchester United despite the complaints over his style of football.



Wins over Tottenham and Benfica have lifted some of the pressure on Mourinho and his men following a short run where they dropped points at Anfield and lost to Huddersfield.











However, despite Manchester United being second in the league table, comfortably placed in their Champions League group and in the last eight of the EFL Cup, a section of the fans were not happy with Mourinho’s style of football in recent weeks.



But Wilkins has pointed out that Manchester United are winning the games they would have lost or drawn in previous seasons.





He admits that Manchester United’s legacy is based on flamboyant football but stressed that Mourinho is doing the job he was brought to do – to get the club to win trophies again.

And the former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder believes he will continue to do the same as long as he is at Old Trafford.



Wilkins told Betsafe when asked about the complaints over Mourinho’s style: “But they are still winning. A couple of seasons ago they were drawing or losing these games.



“It’s difficult as Manchester United have been with this flamboyance, this way of playing and we just attack, attack, attack, but sooner or later someone will come in there and think that a clean sheet is a good result if we get one at the other end and it’s different class.



“And that is Mourinho and he is a winner. What he will do is provide trophies like he did last year.



“Jose is a winner – he will plot and plan right the way through.”

