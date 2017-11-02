XRegister
02/11/2017 - 15:59 GMT

Leeds United Lacking Strong Mentality Derby County Have – Former Whites Hitman

 




Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks that the Whites are not strong enough mentally and came up short in the character department against Derby County.

Thomas Christiansen's men took the lead in the Championship fixture at Elland Road on Tuesday night, but ended up losing the game 2-1 to continue their poor form.




Whelan thinks Derby showed the mentality which Leeds need by not panicking when going behind, sure they would eventually get a chance to strike back.

Leeds have regularly been criticised for a lack of leaders throughout the recent run of poor form and are feeling the effects of losing goalkeeper Rob Green, centre-back Kyle Bartley and midfielder Liam Bridcutt in the summer.
 


"I think it comes down to mentality. I think they [Derby] stay in the game because they are a bit stronger in their mind", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.

"They knew they would get a chance.

"You need characters, you need a strong mentality and when things weren't going their way they stayed in the game.

"Characters, strength of mind", he added.

Leeds have now lost seven of their last eight games in all competitions, but remarkably still sit just a place and two points outside the playoff places in the Championship.

Pressure is mounting on former APOEL coach Christiansen, who will be hoping for his men to bounce back this coming weekend when they head to the capital to play Brentford.
 