Leeds United Lacking Strong Mentality Derby County Have – Former Whites Hitman

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan thinks that the Whites are not strong enough mentally and came up short in the character department against Derby County.



Thomas Christiansen's men took the lead in the Championship fixture at Elland Road on Tuesday night, but ended up losing the game 2-1 to continue their poor form.











Whelan thinks Derby showed the mentality which Leeds need by not panicking when going behind, sure they would eventually get a chance to strike back.



Leeds have regularly been criticised for a lack of leaders throughout the recent run of poor form and are feeling the effects of losing goalkeeper Rob Green, centre-back Kyle Bartley and midfielder Liam Bridcutt in the summer .





" I think it comes down to mentality. I think they [Derby] stay in the game because they are a bit stronger in their mind", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds .