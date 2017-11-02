XRegister
06 October 2016

02/11/2017 - 21:25 GMT

Leeds United Must Stay Calm To Win Promotion Says Former Whites Goal-Getter

 




Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has told Leeds United they must stay calm if they want to win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

Leeds started strongly in the Championship under new head coach Thomas Christiansen and surged to to the top of the standings, but in recent weeks the Whites have suffered a meltdown.




The pressure is mounting on Christiansen and Leeds have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions, a run which includes three consecutive home defeats.

Leeds are still seventh in the league and Hasselbaink thinks that teams must remain calm in the Championship in order to put the foundations in place for a successful promotion bid.
 


"Look, the Championship is a very difficult competition", Hasselbaink told Express Sport.

"The club that can get promotion is the one with the best ability and the one who can stay calm for the whole period of time.

"They started ever so well. They're having a difficult time.

"But they need consistency again and if they can get that good consistency with picking points up and working with not too much hoo-ha, then they will have a chance", the former Leeds striker added.

Christiansen takes his Leeds side south to London to take on Brentford this weekend and the Whites have lost on two of their last three visits to Griffin Park, with the other game ending in a draw.
 