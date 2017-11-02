Leeds United Must Stay Calm To Win Promotion Says Former Whites Goal-Getter

Follow @insidefutbol





Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has told Leeds United they must stay calm if they want to win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.



Leeds started strongly in the Championship under new head coach Thomas Christiansen and surged to to the top of the standings, but in recent weeks the Whites have suffered a meltdown.











The pressure is mounting on Christiansen and Leeds have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions, a run which includes three consecutive home defeats.



Leeds are still seventh in the league and Hasselbaink thinks that teams must remain calm in the Championship in order to put the foundations in place for a successful promotion bid .





" Look, the Championship is a very difficult competition", Hasselbaink told Express Sport.