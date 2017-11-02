Liverpool Need Top Spot To Avoid Real Big Boys In Last 16 – Former Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer has underlined the importance of Liverpool finishing top of their Champions League group to avoid taking on some of the heavyweights of European football.



Liverpool, who beat Maribor 3-0 on Wednesday night, are currently top of Group E with eight points from four games, just one ahead of Sevilla, while Spartak Moscow are third with five points.











A win at Sevilla would not only help Liverpool’s bid to win their group, it would also guarantee Jurgen Klopp’s team a spot in the knockout round of the competition.



And McAteer, who feels Liverpool are still scarred from their loss against Sevilla in the Europa League final two seasons ago, believes it would be nice for the Merseyside giants to beat the Spanish outfit in their own backyard.





The former Liverpool midfielder went on to add that it is important for Liverpool to win their group as it would then enable them to avoid the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

“We have a history with them”, McAteer said on LFC TV, when discussing the importance of Liverpool beating Sevilla.



“Obviously the disappointment of losing the Europa League final a few seasons ago is still there.



“Obviously they don’t have the same manager, they don’t have the same team, but we've got them in the group and it would be nice to go there and get a victory.



“You don’t want to go there and get beaten as it brings pressure and the confidence gets knocked a little bit.



“And if we get beaten then obviously it means we have conceded again, so the defence comes in for more criticism.



“You want to keep the momentum, you want to keep winning, you want to keep playing well and building on it.



“It’s important that we go there, put a strong team out and get the three points and qualify.



“It’s important that you qualify top of the group in this competition because if you don’t then you can come up against some real, real big boys like Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.



“Real Madrid have been beaten tonight so they might finish second.



“It all plays its part in this competition, where you finish and how you play.”



Liverpool will face Sevilla away on 21st November before welcoming Sparktak Moscow to Anfield on 6th December to wrap up their Champions League group stage campaign.

