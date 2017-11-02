XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

02/11/2017 - 11:51 GMT

Manchester United Can Hammer Teams Like Spurs If Jose Mourinho Does This – Ian Wright

 




Arsenal legend Ian Wright has indicated if Jose Mourinho allows his Manchester United side to play with the same bravery that Tottenham Hotspur displayed against Real Madrid, they can also hammer teams in Europe.

Mauricio Pochettino talked about bravery and fearless football ahead of the Real Madrid game and his Tottenham players showed that in abundance when they hammered the European champions 3-1 at Wembley.




On the other hand Manchester United have earned the maximum points from their four group games in the Champions League, but complaints about their style of football have still been pouring in.

Lauding the style of football Spurs displayed, Wright believes the firepower available for Mourinho is good enough to also bulldoze teams in Europe and England.
 


And he indicated that the Manchester United manager should take his team off the leash in order to allow his attacking players to flourish.  

“When you look at Man United, they can put up front [Marcus] Rashford, [Romelu] Lukaku and [Anthony] Martial”, Wright said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“If they can play with the same bravery as  Pochettino’s side, Man United can also hammer sides.”

Mourinho and men will still have a point to prove when they travel to London to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
 