Manchester United Must Attack Fragile Chelsea Defence Insists Former Red Devil

Ray Wilkins believes Manchester United can pull off a win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday if they take the game to Chelsea’s fragile defence.



Chelsea are coming into the game on the back of a chastening 3-0 loss to Roma on Tuesday night when their defensive frailties were again laid bare at the Stadio Olimpico.











Their championship winning team last term was based on a robust defence but the Premier League champions have already conceded ten goals in their opening ten league games, the most in the current top four.



And Wilkins believes Jose Mourinho has a great opportunity to put one over Chelsea on Sunday if he allows his Manchester United side have a go at a less than assured Blues defence.





He feels Manchester United have the defence to succeed at Stamford Bridge but the key to a possible win will come down to their willingness to take the game to Chelsea.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder told Betsafe: “There is no question, defensively at the moment Chelsea are not the force they were last year.



“This is the performance opportunity he has got, to go to Stamford Bridge and nick it, because Manchester City played Chelsea off the park and deserved to win the game.



“Can Manchester United do it? I don’t know.



“Defensively they are solid, they have one of the best goalkeepers in the world and they have a real opportunity this Sunday, if they go for it, they can upset Chelsea.”



Manchester United have won just once in the league at Stamford Bridge since 2002 and that too came when Chelsea went down to nine men.

