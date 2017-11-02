On Loan Tottenham Hotspur Star Salutes Spurs Win Over Real Madrid

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur loanee Vincent Janssen has lauded the current Spurs players for their win over Real Madrid in the Champions League.



Mauricio Pochettino’s side produced a special performance and dominated European champions Real Madrid as they romped home to a 3-1 win at Wembley.











Tottenham became the first English side to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League this season from a potentially tough group, which also includes Borussia Dortmund.



Janssen, who had a dismal time at Tottenham and was shipped out to Fenerbahce on loan in the summer, expressed his delight at his former team-mates’ performance in Europe.





He joined in the celebrations of current and former Tottenham stars and showered praise on the Spurs players for a special win in the club’s history.

Janssen posted a photo on Twitter and wrote: “Great achievement boys!”



Tottenham will look to carry their momentum into the league season too, where they are already eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

