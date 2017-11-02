XRegister
02/11/2017 - 12:08 GMT

On Loan Tottenham Hotspur Star Salutes Spurs Win Over Real Madrid

 




Tottenham Hotspur loanee Vincent Janssen has lauded the current Spurs players for their win over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side produced a special performance and dominated European champions Real Madrid as they romped home to a 3-1 win at Wembley.




Tottenham became the first English side to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League this season from a potentially tough group, which also includes Borussia Dortmund.

Janssen, who had a dismal time at Tottenham and was shipped out to Fenerbahce on loan in the summer, expressed his delight at his former team-mates’ performance in Europe.
 


He joined in the celebrations of current and former Tottenham stars and showered praise on the Spurs players for a special win in the club’s history.  

Janssen posted a photo on Twitter and wrote: “Great achievement boys!”

Tottenham will look to carry their momentum into the league season too, where they are already eight points behind leaders Manchester City.
 