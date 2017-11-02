Only Daniel Levy Can Hold Back Tottenham Hotspur’s Progress – Ian Wright

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes it is up to Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy to make sure he forks out the salaries the Spurs players deserve in order to keep the squad together.



Tottenham displayed another sign of huge progress on Wednesday night when they dominated Real Madrid in a 3-1 win at Wembley and left the European champions breathless.











In a group consisting of APOEL, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham are guaranteed to qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League with two games still left to play.



Wright admits that as a former Arsenal man, Tottenham’s emergence as a the dominant power in north London in recent seasons has been disconcerting but it is the reality now.





However, Tottenham are known for their stringent wage ceiling and the former Gunner indicated that the only way things could unravel for Spurs is if Levy does not pay the kind of wages his top players deserve.

“I've always been afraid of the Tottenham emergence, because it's been coming”, Wright said on BBC Radio 5 live.



“Since [Mauricio] Pochettino's got there it's been steadily rising and rising and the only thing you feel that is going to hold Tottenham back is will Daniel Levy pay the players the kind of money that is going to keep them there?.



“That's all it's going to come down to.”



Tottenham are trailing Manchester City by eight points in the league table and are third in the Premier League table.

