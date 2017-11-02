XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/11/2017 - 21:37 GMT

Paris Saint-Germain Keeping Eyes On Mauricio Pochettino

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is one of the names on Paris Saint-Germain’s shortlist of managers who could potentially replace Unai Emery next summer.

Emery’s contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and a new deal largely depends on the Parisians’ progress in the Champions League on the back of a record breaking summer transfer spend.




PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has already been working behind the scenes to identify the coach who could succeed the Spaniard at the Parc des Princes at the end of the current campaign.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Pochettino is one of the top names on PSG’s shortlist as they are planning to appoint an elite coach if they are forced to replace Emery.
 


Pochettino’s work at Tottenham has been widely lauded because of the financial restrictions the club operate with and their win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night has added further gloss to his glowing achievements in north London.  

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, Chelsea’s Antonio Conte and former PSG boss Carlo Ancelotti are also on their shortlist of targets.

Mourinho has indicated that his next stop after Manchester United could be PSG and there are huge uncertainties over Conte’s future at Chelsea beyond the end of the current season.
 