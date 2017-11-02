Paris Saint-Germain Keeping Eyes On Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is one of the names on Paris Saint-Germain’s shortlist of managers who could potentially replace Unai Emery next summer.



Emery’s contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and a new deal largely depends on the Parisians’ progress in the Champions League on the back of a record breaking summer transfer spend.











PSG sporting director Antero Henrique has already been working behind the scenes to identify the coach who could succeed the Spaniard at the Parc des Princes at the end of the current campaign.



And according to Catalan daily Sport, Pochettino is one of the top names on PSG’s shortlist as they are planning to appoint an elite coach if they are forced to replace Emery.





Pochettino’s work at Tottenham has been widely lauded because of the financial restrictions the club operate with and their win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night has added further gloss to his glowing achievements in north London.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, Chelsea’s Antonio Conte and former PSG boss Carlo Ancelotti are also on their shortlist of targets.



Mourinho has indicated that his next stop after Manchester United could be PSG and there are huge uncertainties over Conte’s future at Chelsea beyond the end of the current season.

