Real Honest Group – Steven Gerrard Has Positive Words For Rangers Youngsters

Liverpool Under-18 boss Steven Gerrard believes playing against the Rangers development team provided a great test for his charges.



The young Reds took on their Rangers counterparts last week at Ibrox, with the team from Merseyside running out comfortable 4-1 winners.











With academy boss Graeme Murty being named the interim Rangers manager, the trio of Craig Mulholland, Billy Kirkwood and Peter Lovenkrands took charge of the young Light Blues.



It turned out to be a difficult outing for Rangers as goals from Adam Lewis, Bobby Adekanye, Liam Millar and Rafa Camacho helped Liverpool to win the contest 4-1; the Gers pulled one back through Matthew Shields.





However, Gerrard feels Rangers were a competitive and a physical outfit, who provided the perfect test for Liverpool.

“I thought it was a great test for my players”, Gerrard said on the Rangers official podcast.



“I thank Rangers for having us here and being fantastic hosts.



“I think the game was played in fantastic spirit between two good teams, who were going at it.



“Thankfully we came out on top, that’s why we came here, we came here for the win.



“I’m really happy with my players.



“I thought they were competitive, I thought they were physical and at times they caused us problems, but we knew that.



“We know they’re a footballing team, we know what their coaching staff are about.



“They’ve got a good group of honest lads who were competitive and were physical all over the pitch in the right way.



“And they also tried to play in possession as well and it was a perfect test for us.



“I’m really pleased we took the invitation up and it’s a really big positive for us.”



After retiring from playing professional football last year, Gerrard began his coaching career at Liverpool's academy in February before taking charge of the Under-18s this season.



The former midfielder is also leading Liverpool Under-19s in the UEFA Youth League in the present campaign.

